Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,332,000 after acquiring an additional 232,106 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,350,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.