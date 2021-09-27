Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.70 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

