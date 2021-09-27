Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $277.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.76. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

