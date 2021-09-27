Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $13.78 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

