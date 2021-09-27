Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,451 shares of company stock worth $7,841,142 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

