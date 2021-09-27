Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS: ASHTY):

9/23/2021 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

9/22/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/20/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/17/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/2/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $349.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

8/9/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASHTY traded down $5.65 on Monday, reaching $320.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010. Ashtead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $343.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.81 and its 200 day moving average is $289.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.56%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

