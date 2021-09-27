Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):

9/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/17/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/17/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/13/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.40%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

