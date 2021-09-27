Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):
- 9/21/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/20/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 9/17/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/17/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/14/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/13/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/4/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/3/2021 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 8/2/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.40%.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.