Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

Shares of RC opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ready Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

