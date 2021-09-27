Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a C$8.50 price target (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.99.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

