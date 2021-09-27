Raymond James Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $120.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.56.

NYSE LEN opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

