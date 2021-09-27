Raymond James Analysts Give H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.95 million and a PE ratio of 56.30. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

