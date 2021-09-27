Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,693,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

