Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Up 6.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 3,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

