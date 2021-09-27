Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,499 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.