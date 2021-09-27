Quilter Plc Sells 158,750 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 88.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 158,750 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,158,000 after acquiring an additional 632,960 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

