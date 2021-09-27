Quilter Plc Buys New Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

