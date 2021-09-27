Quilter Plc Acquires Shares of 11,426 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.