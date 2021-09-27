Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

