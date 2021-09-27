Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 9,041 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $453.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

