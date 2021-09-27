Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 977.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $204.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

