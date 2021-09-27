Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $625.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.31 and a 200 day moving average of $559.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

