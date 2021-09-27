Quest Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

