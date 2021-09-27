Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $174.05 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.