QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.25

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $830.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

