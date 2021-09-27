Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

