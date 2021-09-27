Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

