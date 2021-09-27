Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.08.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $321.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carvana by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after buying an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 793.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,168.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

