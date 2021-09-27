Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Issued By William Blair

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sprout Social in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $144.12 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

