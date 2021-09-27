Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

