Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.
Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.69.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
