PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $427.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.80 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,934. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.21.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

