PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSPSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PSPSF stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $136.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

