Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

