Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,251 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $282.20 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

