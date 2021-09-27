Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises 2.2% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $94.15 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

