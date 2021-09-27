Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $358.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

