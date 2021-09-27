Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 122,960 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,081.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,960 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

