Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.