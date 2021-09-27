Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

