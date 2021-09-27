Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 360,069 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

