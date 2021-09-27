Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.