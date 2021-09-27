Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,441 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,342 shares of company stock valued at $46,163,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.