Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,909,100 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,909,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.39% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

NASDAQ:GMII opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.