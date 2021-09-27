Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of AAON worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AAON by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

