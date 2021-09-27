Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $555.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.87 million and the highest is $557.80 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.