PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.79

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 51701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$237.11 million and a PE ratio of 24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,517. Insiders sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $104,220 in the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

