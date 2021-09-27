Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,763.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $13,763.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.75 or 0.00453630 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,028,392 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

