Phantasma Energy Trading 48% Higher This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $110,321.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00128928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.62 or 1.00005835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.46 or 0.06924260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00748552 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 65,733,027 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

