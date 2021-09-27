Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$206,185.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at C$770,375. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $263,400 and sold 125,144 shares worth $908,718.

PEY traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.95. 834,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,701. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

