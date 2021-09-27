Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,380,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

