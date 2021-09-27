People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. People’s United Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

PBCT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

